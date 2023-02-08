The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University programs in Magnolia and Camden.
Health Career University encompasses a variety of high-tech, innovative programs that provide high school and undergraduate students from underrepresented minority groups with interactive exposure to health careers, career guidance, exam preparation and assistance in applying for medical, pharmacy, nursing and health professional schools or biomedical research.
The Pre-Health Summer Scholars Program is partnering with local colleges to afford students in southwest Arkansas the opportunity to participate. The program, which is tailored to freshman and sophomore college students, will be held June 5-30 at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and Southern Arkansas University Tech in Camden.
Participants will learn about cutting-edge medical treatments and technology. The program provides direct and simulated clinical experiences, and students will collaborate with leaders in the health care industry.
Health Career University will accept applications through March 1.
The sites in Camden and Magnolia represent an expansion of programming for Health Career University, which launched last year in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.
CLICK HERE to see program requirements and to apply.