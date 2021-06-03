Taylor High School fourth nine weeks and second semester honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year.
7th Grade
All As 9 weeks -- Gabriana Bradford, Ben May, Ryder Millsap, Sadie Moore, Anistyn Nolte, Harleigh Williams
A/B 9 Weeks -- Ben Fantini, Grace Goodwin, Piper Malone, Caleb Nivens, Levi Vandenberg, Riley Williamson
All As Semester -- Gabriana Bradford, Ben May, Ryder Millsap, Sadie Moore, Anistyn Nolte, Harleigh Williams
A/B Semester -- Ben Fantini, Grace Goodwin, Piper Malone, Caleb Nivens, Jonni Roberts, Jacob Vandenberg, Levi Vandenberg, Riley Williamson
8th Grade
All As 9 weeks -- Ayla Buford, Emma Collier, Julieann Stacks, River Taylor
A/B 9 weeks -- Lexi Britt, Ashlyn Clark, Kaleb Downs, Caleb Ezernack, Keenan Fantini, Isaac Flynt, Sadie Foster, Lizzy Hall, Amelia Hatch, Aiden Hosley, Connor Irizzary, Brynlee McClendon, Noah McConnell, Andrew Mendoza, Austin Richmond, Makaela Roberts, Brantlee Westfall
All As semester -- Ayla Buford, Emma Collier, Connor Irizarry, Brynlee McClendon, River Taylor
A/B Semester -- Lexi Britt, Ashlyn Clark, Emily Cook, Kaleb Downs, Caleb Ezernack, Keenan Fantini, Isaac Flynt, Sadie Foster, Lizzy Hall, Amelia Hatch, Aiden Hosley, Noah McConnell, Andrew Mendoza, Austin Richmond, Makaela Roberts, Julieann Stacks, Jessie Umphries, Brantlee Westfall
9th Grade
All As 9 weeks -- Makayla Downs, Reese Fowler, Sophia Hanson, Kylie Keith, Alex May, Heidi May
A/B 9 weeks -- Grace Braswell, Caden Frizzell, Zoe Hanson, Michael Higgins, Jessalynn Hines, Cooper Hunter, Madison Lindsey, Gracyn Lyons, Carlie Maness, Mattie McLelland, Cole Phillips, Jake Pitre, Jacie Taylor, Carley Tompkins
All As Semester -- Makayla Downs, Reese Fowler, Sophia Hanson, Jessalyn Hines, Kylie Keith, Alex May, Heidi May
A/B Semester -- Grace Braswell, Caden Frizzell, Claire Grant, Zoe Hanson, Michael Higgins, Cooper Hunter, Madison Lindsey, Gracyn Lyons, Carlie Maness, Mattie McLelland, Cole Phillips, Jake Pitre, Jacie Taylor, Carley Tompkins
10th Grade
All Aa 9 weeks -- Wesley Alexander, Maggie McHenry, Morgan Ochs, Bailee Rogers
A/B 9 weeks -- Josh Elmore, Graham Grundy, Hailey Hall
All As semester -- Wesley Alexander, Maggie McHenry, Morgan Ochs, Bailee Rogers
A/B Semester -- Will Barton, Josh Elmore, Graham Grundy, Hailey Hall, Christian Irizzary, Karley Wilkerson
11th Grade
All As 9 weeks -- Rayne Cranford, Carly Downs
A/B 9 weeks -- Kendall Braswell, Jack Hoyle, Lauren Lenard, Josh Lindsey
All As Semester -- Rayne Cranford, Carly Downs, Jack Hoyle
A/B Semester -- Alexis Clark, Lauren Lenard, Josh Lindsey, Nate Nokes, Ethan Taylor
All A 9 weeks -- Jasmyn Burris, Leslie Goodner, Calie Gray, Hailey Hall, Shaylee Hoyle, Grace McLelland, Kaylee Morehead, Aiden Robertson
12th Grade
A/B 9 weeks -- Jaycee Barron, Blade Glass, Tanner Hoyle, Garrett Ingle, Abby Lloyd, Skyler Millsap, Madison Morton, Madison Pitre, Kiley Teague
All As Semester -- Jasmyn Burris, Leslie Goodner, Calie Gray, Hailey Hall, Shaylee Hoyle, Grace McLelland, Kaylee Morehead, Aiden Robertson
A/B Semester -- Jaycee Barron, Beau Emerson, Blade Glass, Jordan Hall, Tanner Hoyle, Garrett Ingle, Abby Lloyd, Kendall McClendon, Skyler Millsap, Madison Morton, Madison Pitre, Amy Richardson, Kiley Teague