Members of the Taylor FFA Forestry career development event team recently won first place in the state competition held at the FFA Camp Couchdale in Hot Springs.
Rayne Cranford was the first-place individual, followed by Beau Emerson, 4th place, and Jack Hoyle, 10th place. Will Barton is the team’s fourth member.
Taylor FFA has a strong tradition of championship forestry teams and preparing students for careers in Arkansas forestry. Taylor FFA Forestry teams, coached by advisor Gary Hines, previously won state championships in 1988, 1991, 1992, 1994 and 1997. These team went on to achieve National FFA Forestry Championships in 1992, 1994 and 1997.
The 2021 Taylor Forestry Team is coached by FFA Advisor, Chad Poindexter and local forester, Coach Mike Jackson. Skills in the Forestry CDE range from tree and pest identification to calculating timber volume for forest plots. This event prepares students for a variety of careers in forestry and natural resources.
The team will now move on to compete in the National FFA competition this fall in Louisville, KY.