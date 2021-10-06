The Magnolia School board met Monday for its regular meeting.
Highlights included:
- Board discussed an updated mask policy related to COVID-19. The policy was approved at the September meeting, but the statistics have met the rates to allow, at least temporarily, the removal of the mask mandate.
“There has been a slow and steady decline in the percent positivity rate,” Dr. Jason Franks told the board. “The rolling (infection) average has fallen below the threshold of 8 percent.”
However, quarantine protocols still remain the same.
-- Board approved fuel bid from Larry Price Oil at .495 over rack price.
-- Board approved changes to the master plan which would include a new first and second grade building to be built where the existing third grade building is located at East Side Elementary School.
-- Board was told the school board member zones are in the process of being redrawn.