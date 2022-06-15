Jason Ray and Emily Jester were welcomed as new Magnolia School Board members during Monday night’s meeting.
They, along with returning members Mike Waters, Roper Loper and Steven Souter were sworn in prior to the meeting.
Board officers were elected. Waters remained president, Loper is vice president, and Souter remained secretary.
They drew for term lengths with Waters getting five, Souter getting four, Jester getting three, Ray getting two, and Loper getting one.
In other board news:
-- Board approved to renew the property insurance for a year, although it will have a $154,847 increase. The increase is due to not getting a usual 10 percent renewal discount and five percent inflation. The board, however, decided to look at other options prior to next year’s renewal.
-- Board approved salary increases for nurses to “close the gap” to what other districts are paying.
-- Board approved a temporary mileage reimbursement increase to 52 cents per mile through December 31. This will be retroactive to June 1. The amount is the current state reimbursement rate.
-- Board approved three Act 1240 waivers for teachers for the upcoming school year. The local approval must be taken to the state board before the teacher will be allowed in the classroom. These teachers have completed all their coursework for certification except student teaching. Their first semester would qualify for this missing piece. Superintendent John Ward said the school has been having a hard time finding teacher to fill its vacancies.
There will be no meeting in July.