The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced the Harvest of the Season promotional program.
It is a free educational campaign that includes materials for schools to feature locally grown products in their cafeterias.
The goal of the Harvest of the Season program is to teach children about Arkansas grown foods. The program makes available local and seasonal food posters, materials featuring Arkansas farmers and distributors, and social media resources highlighting local Arkansas fruits, vegetables, proteins, grains, and dairy products.
Program materials are offered at no cost to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments.
Harvest of the Season was developed using funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to increase the production and consumption of specialty crops in schools. Specialty crops, as defined by the USDA, are fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops.
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is proud to partner with USDA on this program to provide children in Arkansas free resources on local agriculture and nutrition,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “The lessons learned from this program can have a lasting impact on children, their families, and entire communities.”
CLICK HERE to find Harvest of the Season promotional materials.
For more information on Harvest of the Season, contact Shannon Newerth-Henson, State Local Procurement Manager, at shannon.henson@agriculture.arkansas.gov .