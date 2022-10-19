People have until Thursday to register for free GED “fast track program” classes that will be offered in Magnolia October 24-November 17.
Enrollment continues 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday at the Adult Education Center, 104 Harvey Couch Boulevard in Magnolia.
Potential students must complete the registration, meet a minimum score requirement on the TABE assessment, and bring a photo ID.
Students will receive an introduction in core components of the GED exam, including reading/language arts, math, science and social studies.
The TABE scores will determine each student’s study track.
The program offers small-group instruction and assistance with setup of GED.com accounts.