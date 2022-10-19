Workforce

People may sign up for the GED fast track program at the Adult Education Center on Harvey Couch Boulevard.

People have until Thursday to register for free GED “fast track program” classes that will be offered in Magnolia October 24-November 17.

Enrollment continues 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday at the Adult Education Center, 104 Harvey Couch Boulevard in Magnolia.

Potential students must complete the registration, meet a minimum score requirement on the TABE assessment, and bring a photo ID.

Students will receive an introduction in core components of the GED exam, including reading/language arts, math, science and social studies.

The TABE scores will determine each student’s study track.

The program offers small-group instruction and assistance with setup of GED.com accounts.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you