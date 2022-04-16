Southern Arkansas University will host on Wednesday the first SOAR, or South Arkansas, Sustainability Conference.
Organizers say the conferences is focused on increasing awareness, collaborations, and actions to build a better tomorrow for South Arkansas.
CLICK PDF to download 16-page agenda and program details.
Founded by an alliance of educational, business, and public organizations in Magnolia, the conference is open to all interested in a sustainable future.
The conference begins at 9 a.m. with keynote speaker Meredith Bandy, vice president of investor relations and sustainability for Albemarle Corporation.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from business and academic experts during 19 breakout sessions which begin at 10 a.m.
“We are excited by the opportunity for our students to learn more about sustainability initiatives in south Arkansas and discover ways they can be part of expanding the impact made,” said Dr. Robin Sronce, dean of the Rankin College of Business and chair of the planning committee.
“We are looking forward to meaningful discussions with the community about the next steps in sustainability efforts.”
Among the topics are the following:
-- Environmental issues affecting the health of aquatic ecosystems in South Arkansas.
-- Sustainability through smarter inventory practices.
-- Sustainable finance and its impact on markets.
-- The role of electric vehicle consumption in mitigating environmental pollution across countries.
-- Sustainable tourism: Why it’s good for Arkansas.
-- Addressing hunger in South Arkansas.
-- Effect of using wood ash as alternative filler in hot mix asphalt and road sub-base.
-- Sustainable business success at the local level, presented by Southern Aluminum and Commercial Metals Company.
-- Discovering the benefits of environmental education.
-- Fast fashion is dead, long live the circular economy.
-- Forest sustainability: Arkansas’ forests and who owns them.
-- Arkansas’ energy future.
-- Roundtable discussion of forest sustainability issues.
-- Wildflower lawns: An alternative to the conventional lawn.
-- The Resilience Atlas: Bioregionalism and infrastructure.
Among presenters will be many Southern Arkansas University professors and the following:
-- Hamdi Zurqani, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Forest Science, University of Arkansas at Monticello
-- Stacy Hurst, Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism
-- Jimmy Parker, Special Projects Coordinator, Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development District, Inc.
-- Andrew Moffett, Chief Brand Officer at Southern Aluminum
-- Morgan Daniel, Marketing at Southern Aluminum
-- Jon Mark Quillin, Production Manager at Southern Aluminum
-- Jimmy Glass, Plant Manager at CMC Steel Arkansas
-- Sandy Marlar, Executive Director, Abilities Unlimited
-- Dr. Michael Blazier, Dean of College of Forestry, Agriculture & Natural Resources, University of Arkansas at Monticello
-- Dr. Peter MacKeith Dean of Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville
-- Dr. Pradip Saud, University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources
-- Ana Gutierrez, University of Arkansas at Monticello, Arkansas Center for Forest Business
-- Dr. Nana Tian, Arkansas Forest Resources Center, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture
-- Dr. Sagar Chhetri, University of Arkansas at Monticello, Arkansas Center for Forest Business
-- Dr. Matthew Pelkki, Professor and George Clippert Chair of Forestry, University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Forestry
-- Joe Fox, State Forester, Arkansas Agriculture Department, Division of Forestry
-- Jessica Hawkins, Forest Ecologist, United States Forest Service, Ozark National Forest
-- Brant Cobb, Texas CLT, Magnolia
-- Jennifer Lambert, Arkansas Forestry Association
-- Allen and Ginny Nipper, Landowners, Magnolia
-- Teddy Reynolds, Consulting Forester
-- Jeannette Curtis, Talbert Logging and Trucking, Benton
-- Ken McCown, Professor and Head of Department of Landscape Architecture, University of Arkansas
The public is welcome to attend. Conference registration including a luncheon ticket is $20 with reservations.
CLICK HERE to register online.
Dr. Michael Blazier, dean of the college of forestry, agriculture and natural resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, and Dr. Peter MacKeith, dean of Fay Jones school of architecture and design at the University of Arkansas, will present “An innovative approach to forest and community sustainability” during the noon luncheon.
Participants may also register for sessions for $10.
Call Sronce with questions at 870-235-4301 or e-mail robinsronce@saumag.edu