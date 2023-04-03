SAU Tech's Adult Education Program invites the public to attend its Spring Fling events in Camden and Magnolia to learn more about Adult Education's services.
The event in Camden is on April 28 on Jackson Street, from 3-7 p.m.
The event in Magnolia is on April 29, at the Harvey Couch Business Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Spring Fling events will have food, carnival games and prizes, snow cones, popcorn, bouncy houses, and more. In Magnolia, CMC Steel will cook and provide lunch for the event. The events are an excellent time for parents and children to enjoy themselves and learn more about adult education and the community resources available in their communities.
Service partners attending the event include Arkansas Workforce Services Mobile RV, Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, Arkansas Rehabilitation Services, Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development District, WIOA-Title IB, Central Arkansas Development Council, Women's Crisis Center, Hippy, The HUB, Albemarle, Southern Aluminum, SAU Tech, and Calhoun County Health Department. Other partners include River Rock CDL Training, Area Agency on Aging, Cricket Wireless, Columbia County Ambulance Service, Slings with Bling Down South, Trio-Henderson State University, Magnolia/Columbia County Ambulance Service, Future Builder's, Inc., Magnolia Fire and Police Department, Camden Fire Department and The Event Center @ Fairview Park.
For more information on participating as a sponsor or service agency, call 837-4001.