Registration opens Thursday for the summer reading program at the Columbia County Library.
Potential participants may download the free READsquared app so that they can register and be ready to log their reading, and complete missions to earn prizes when summer reading starts.
Children may also register at the library starting Thursday.
A kickoff party will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
Story time for youths in kindergarten through fifth grade will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Crafts are included.
Story time for ages 3-5 will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Crafts are included.
Robb Holladay’s Magical Balloon Show will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15.
The Kinders will be in concert at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 20.