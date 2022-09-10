SAU Tech's Adult Education Division is hosting its annual open house events in Camden and Magnolia.
The division offers these events each year for community members to learn more about the variety of services that Adult Ed provides.
The open house for Camden is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, September 22 at 237 Jackson Street. The open house for Magnolia is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, September 23 at 104 Harvey Couch Boulevard.
Both events also provide a Lunch & Learn session at noon for anyone interested in improving their computer skills. To learn more, call 870-837-4001 in Camden and 870-234-6064 in Magnolia.