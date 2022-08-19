Chappel

Bradasha Chappel of Magnolia will attend South Arkansas Community College on a scholarship.

Bradasha Chappel of Magnolia, a radiologic technology major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted a William R. and Cacilia Howard Scholarship to attend the school this fall.

The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.

