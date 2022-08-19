Bradasha Chappel of Magnolia, a radiologic technology major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted a William R. and Cacilia Howard Scholarship to attend the school this fall.
The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 4:18 pm
