This fall quarter, construction and road work throughout the Enterprise Campus will mean limited parking on the east side of the Louisiana Tech University campus.
In order to alleviate parking challenges, Louisiana Tech will introduce a free shuttle service for students. The shuttle will take a circular route through campus, beginning at the parking lot at the corner of Tech Drive and Alabama Avenue. This lot provides nearly 450 parking spots for commuting students who have registered their vehicles.
“Students can park and ride the shuttle to designated drop off and pick up points around campus, including Homer Street between the new Integrated Engineering and Science Building and Tech Pointe,” said Dr. Dickie Crawford, Vice President for Student Advancement. “Based on shuttle use and demand, the route and some pick-up and drop-off areas may be adjusted throughout the fall and winter quarters.”
CLICK THE PDF to see a map of the shuttle route.
The shuttle will operate from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday when classes are in session for the fall and winter quarters. A current Louisiana Tech identification card will be required to ride the shuttle.
The City of Ruston is currently engaged in a large-scale project to improve utilities, sidewalks, and lighting on the east side of campus. In addition, the city is working to improve the 100-year-old drainage system in that area.
“These road closures and construction work are a part of a city project designed to create a more walkable corridor between Louisiana Tech’s campus and the City of Ruston’s downtown area,” said Dr. Les Guice, Tech President. “We’re working to ensure these changes remain positive for our students, faculty, and staff throughout the construction, and our work will help position Louisiana Tech for growth and more efficient services in the future.”