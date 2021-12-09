The June 2021 graduates of the Practical Nursing Technical Certificate Program at the University of Arkansas-Monticello College of Technology-Crossett (UAM-CTC) recently achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN).
The NCLEX-PN exam is an examination offered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) for those who want to work as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) or licensed vocational nurse (LVN) in the United States.
Vice Chancellor for UAM-CTC, Linda Rushing said, “I am excited to announce that the Class of 2021 Practical Nursing graduates has a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX. Thank you to Ms. Shela Upshaw and Ms. Kayla Noble for doing a great job preparing their students for the licensure exam and the ‘real’ world of work. Congratulations to our instructors and students for their hard work!”
The 10.5-month Practical Nursing Technical Certificate Program is fast-paced and intentionally challenging. Individuals in this career field must possess not only solid academic skills but also keen decision-making skills and critical prioritizing abilities.