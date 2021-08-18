Texarkana College has some major changes coming to its campus in the next few years, starting with its newly renovated Biology Lab Building and the Chemistry Building.
A first of many projects to come, the new Biology Lab and Chemistry Building are designed with the future of Texarkana College students in mind.
“The staff and I were able to work with the architects on these projects from the ground up the last three years. We were able to add our input, and express our own needs for the classrooms, and they really listened to our needs. It was such an honor for us to be able to work with the team and put our own little touches to our classrooms. We are definitely excited for our students to come back onto the campus and see the new changes that have been made to our campus,” said Dr. Cat Howard, Dean of STEM.
Students will be able to experience the freshness of the newly renovated Chemistry and Biology buildings the moment they walk through the doors. Each classroom is equipped with the newest technology available, allowing professors to meet the needs of all students in person, and online.
“Texarkana College is working to provide seamless online classes to those that cannot come onto the campus, and with the new technology behind our classroom designs we can really do that for our community of online students,” said Suzi Irwin, Director of Institutional Advancement & Public Relations. “Our goal is to meet students coming into the College where they are, and to encourage those coming to us who haven’t been in school for many years, with an opportunity to be supported with the newest technology. We also have a lot of opportunities for advancement through our many scholarship programs available to them,” said Irwin.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.