Ouachita Baptist University will hold its 135th Spring Commencement at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14 on the front lawn of Cone-Bottoms Hall.
The ceremony honors more than 350 graduates who have earned Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Music Education, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science degrees, as well as those who have earned post-baccalaureate certificates for Dietetic Internship.
The nursing graduates, a cohort of 19, are the university’s first-ever B.S.N. degree recipients.
Commencement exercises will be led by Dr. Ben Sells, Ouachita president, who will serve as Commencement speaker. Dr. Jim Files, associate professor of accounting at Ouachita, will serve as Commencement marshal.
Honorary marshals include Dr. Glenda Secrest, professor emerita of music; Dr. Jon Secrest, professor emeritus of music;
Dr. Amy Sonheim, professor emerita of English; and Dr. Doug Sonheim, professor emeritus of English.
Senior Class President Bennett Hasley, a biology major from Fort Smith, will deliver the invocation. Ouachita’s vision and mission will be read by Lori Motl, director of admissions counseling, and Dr. Rickey Rogers, dean of students.
Scripture will be read by Noah McCallum, a Christian studies/Biblical studies & theology major from Jonesboro; Lucas McCann, a Christian studies/Biblical studies & theology and Christian ministry double major from Camden, Ark.; Hope
White, a community & family services major from Conway; and Jael Winterholter, a Christian studies/Biblical studies & theology major from Fort Wayne, IN. All are students in the Pruet School of Christian Studies.
Candidates for graduation will be presented by Dr. Stan Poole, vice president for academic affairs. Sells will confer degrees upon the graduates and recognize those with military commissions. Graduates recognized include students who completed their degree requirements in August 2021, December 2021 and May 2022.