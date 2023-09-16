The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) recently named Dr. Robin Hickerson as the new director of Institutional Advancement.
Dr. Hickerson is an educator with more than three decades of experience. She has been a teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent, serving in both the TEXarkana Independent School District and the TexARKana School District. Additionally, Dr. Hickerson is an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University – Texarkana, where she was named Distinguished Alumna in 2009.
“I am a product of community college and local educational institutions, having attended Texarkana College and graduated from Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” Hickerson said. “This experience makes me acutely aware of the importance of having high-quality educational opportunities in all UAHT service area counties. The impact of our educational institutions on growth and the economy in our region is critical to ensure continuous success in the future.”
Beyond her professional role, Dr. Hickerson actively engages in community and civic activities. She serves on the Chamber of Commerce Business Retention and Expansion board, the Texarkana Regional Airport Authority, and the Leadership Texarkana board. As a past sustainer president of the Junior League of Texarkana, she remains committed to the power of training and education and positively impacting our community.