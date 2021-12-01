Fall commencement ceremonies will be held at Henderson State University on Friday, December 10, with about 250 undergraduate and graduate students receiving their degrees.
To accommodate social distancing, the event will be held in the Garrison Center Ballroom beginning at 9 a.m. Graduates have been assigned specific times to arrive at intervals throughout the day.
CLICK HERE for the schedule, and information about parking and where to enter the building.
Graduates and their guests will remain together throughout the process, and each graduate is limited to nine guests. Tickets will not be issued, but occupancy will be monitored at the door.
Graduates and their guests are required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing precautions.