The University of Arkansas is in the final stages of negotiations to once again make Coca-Cola the university’s exclusive non-alcoholic cold beverage provider, officials announced on Monday.
The university had been under contract with Coca-Cola for many decades before signing a 10-year agreement with PepsiCo in 2012.
At the time the $19 million Pepsi contract was the largest beverage sponsorship agreement the university had ever entered into. It included monetary benefits for the school as well as in-kind support for student-related programming and services, health and wellness promotions, campus enhancements and environmental sustainability measures. The Pepsi contract is set to expire on June 30.
The new contract with Coca-Cola will cover a 10-year period and will take effect July 1. The contract’s total value, including ancillary benefits, will not be known until final negotiations have been completed, according to a news release.
School officials recently issued written notice of an intent to award the contract to Coca-Cola, contingent on completion of a mutually acceptable agreement.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at FayettevilleFlyer .com.