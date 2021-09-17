In partnership with the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, Ouachita Baptist University’s Pruet School of Christian Studies will host its annual Pastors’ Conference from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23 in Walker Conference Center on the Ouachita campus in Arkadelphia.
Titled “Psalms: The Character of God,” the conference will feature two speakers from the Pruet School. Dr. Danny Hays, dean emeritus of the Pruet School and professor emeritus of Biblical studies, and Dr. Doug Nykolaishen, professor of Biblical studies, are both noted Old Testament scholars. Attendees can purchase Dr. Hays’ and Dr. Nykolaishen’s, published books at a discount.
Dr. Jeremy Greer, dean of the Pruet School, explains that the conference provides pastors and church leaders “a wonderful opportunity to be with other pastors and gain a rich, practical takeaway for your own congregation.”
Registration is open online through Monday. The cost is $70 for pastors and ministers, $50 for current Ouachita and Williams Baptist University students and $20 for spouses (meals only). Payment is accepted online and on the day of the event.
CLICK HERE for more information and to register.