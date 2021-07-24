The Arkansas Press Association (APA) recently honored Steve Listopad, lecturer of mass media communication at Henderson State University, as Journalism Educator of the Year.
Listopad also serves as faculty adviser for the university's student newspaper, the Oracle.
"More than an educator, Steve Listopad has been an advocate and activist for journalism in his community and across the state," according to a profile published in the APA's newsletter Publisher Weekly.
Listopad also spearheaded the creation of a weekly Community Edition of the Oracle which is distributed throughout Arkadelphia. He currently serves as president of the Arkansas Society of Professional Journalists, and serves on the board of directors of the Arkansas Newspaper Foundation.
"Listopad has been at the forefront of this state's fight to protect and improve its student expression laws and its Freedom of Information Act," said Publisher Weekly. "He plays an instrumental role in a nationwide movement to strengthen student expression laws across the country."
The Journalism Educator Award is given to a person who has made significant contributions to journalism education in Arkansas, either at the high school or college level.