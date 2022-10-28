The Lagniappe Ladies organization has awarded 21 grants totaling $80,665 to Louisiana Tech University programs for the upcoming year.
The women’s philanthropic society received over 47 applications requesting grant support for programs and campus organizations. Each year, members review proposals and vote on which ones will be funded in the coming academic year.
“This group of philanthropic women believe wholeheartedly that providing ‘a little something extra’ to programs and organizations can be transformational for Louisiana
Tech’s campus,” said Lindsey Murry, director of Annual Giving Programs. “Their commitment to strengthen programs and serve our campus community is unmatched.”
Grants are limited to $5,000 each, and the number of awards is based on both proposal quality and available funding for the year. Since its inception in 2009, the Lagniappe Ladies organization has awarded grants totaling over $850,000.
“The Lagniappe Ladies collaboration echoes a unique part of our Louisiana Tech
culture,” said Dr. Les Guice, University President. “Our premier women’s philanthrophic society has made – and continues to make – an impact in every corner of our campus, and all our students, faculty, and staff are thankful for their loyalty and commitment.”
Lagniappe Ladies voted to fund the following projects this year:
Division of Nursing, College of Applied and Natural Sciences -- Purchase new American Heart Association CPR mannequins that will replace existing equipment used to train and maintain CPR certification.
Department of Health Informatics and Information Management, College of Applied and Natural Sciences -- Enhance the learning environment with 3D Anatomical Charts
traditionally found in physicians’ offices.
School of Design, College of Liberal Arts -- Purchase a new large-format printer for
presentation and construction drawings in the Architecture program.
Prescott Memorial Library – Purchase an oversized printer to update technology and meet the needs of Tech students.
School of Human Ecology, College of Applied and Natural Sciences -- Establish the Young Minds Lab so undergraduate students can conduct research with preschoolers.
Speech and Hearing Center, College of Liberal Arts – Provide students with updated equipment for screening, assessment, and treatment of individuals with speech and language disorders.
Band of Pride -- Purchase 16 iPads for the Band of Pride, Jazz Ensemble, and Chamber ensembles.
Department of Kinesiology, College of Education -- Support student-directed research investigating brain health and development in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, through examination of physical activity, social relationships, and cognitive function.
School of Agricultural Sciences and Forestry, College of Applied and Natural Sciences - Pave a new accessible concrete path for safer pedestrian traffic in the John D. Griffin Garden on South Campus.
School of Agriculture Sciences and Forestry, College of Applied and Natural Sciences -- Improve teaching opportunities with modern hog pens at the swine unit on Tech Farm.
Alumni Association -- Purchase new chairs for the Argent Alumni Pavilion.
On-campus 24-Hour Lab -- Purchase scanner to improve technology services and meet student needs.
Good Nutrition Mission Food Pantry, College of Applied and Natural Sciences -- Improve visibility of pantry entrance for ease and accessibility of services.
Department of Kinesiology, College of Education -- Purchase new water fountains with refillable bottle stations in Memorial Gym.
School of Design, College of Liberal Arts -- Purchase ceramic electric kiln to replace outdated equipment.
Women in Aviation -- Funds for outreach events such as Girls in Aviation Day and Fly-ins, as well as sending members to the yearly Women in Aviation National Conference.
Career Closet -- Purchase professional dress to benefit students applying for jobs and internships.
UTeachTech, College of Education -- Provide materials for student camps and summer science and math methods courses for field experiences, certification, and professional development.
Precision Flight Team -- Funds to send the team to the National Intercollegiate Flying Association National Competition.
Department of Kinesiology, College of Education -- Replace aging equipment used in the Adult Fitness classes.
College of Applied and Natural Sciences -- Replace four computers in the Spatial and Lomax labs on South Campus.