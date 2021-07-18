South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado has put its new ambulance trainer to work.
Columbia County Ambulance Service of Magnolia and the owner, Amanda Warren-Newton, made the donation in April. Art Attack Graphics in El Dorado recently provided artwork and the vinyl wrap for the training vehicle.
All students displayed on the unit are Paramedic Program graduates both on the El Dorado Campus, and at MEMS headquarters in Little Rock.
Columbia County Ambulance Service provided an ambulance in exchange for a scholarship to the South Arkansas Community College paramedic program for one of its employees.
The ambulance is used for student training in the college’s emergency medical services program.