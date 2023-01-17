Eligible single parents are invited to apply for Summer 2023 scholarships for the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund.
CLICK HERE to apply online by March 15.
The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents who are attending college or obtaining technical training.
CLICK HERE for a full list of eligibility guidelines.
“The ASPSF has impacted me by relieving the stress of paying my bills and not having to worry about how I was going to pay it,” said former recipient Ju-Raven, who studied for her associate degree in education at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado.
Recipients can use the funds for any combination of school and/or household expenses that remove a financial burden and help the student stay in school. Scholarships are combined with wraparound services — including workshops, mentorships, and tutoring — to create a support system helping single parents along their higher education journey to graduation and professional employment.
If a single parent is not attending summer school, he or she can apply later for another semester.
Here are upcoming ASPSF scholarship application openings and deadlines:
Fall 2023 Semester: Apply between April 15-June 15, 2023
Spring 2024 Semester: Apply between Aug. 15-Oct. 15, 2023
For more information about Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund contact ASPSF Program Manager Sandra Warren at swarren@aspsf.org or (870) 330-7371.
The program has awarded more than $30 million in scholarships across the state to single parents since 1990.