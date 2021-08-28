Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its summer quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Honor students are listed below by their hometowns, with all Louisiana students listed first by parish.
ARKANSAS
El Dorado: Braden R. Bohannan*
Junction City: Hannah Grafton
Lake Village: Cameron N. Hunter
LOUISIANA
Bossier Parish
Benton: Molly Caitlin Dickens, Jordan Breann Eyler*, Bret Charles Frotz*, Greyson Tyler Jadwin, Jackson E. Kennedy*, Isabel Anneliese Robinson
Bossier City: Brandon Buckalew*, Rebecca Lily Cisler, Ashley M. Gardner*, Leigh Goodwin, Ashlyn Taylor O'Glee*, Austin Ryan Shelton*, Erik Sullivan
Haughton: Haylee Anne Bridewell*
Plain Dealing: Sean A. Camp*, Daniel R. Cason
Claiborne Parish
Homer: Jonathan Andrew Ceccarelli
Union Parish
Farmerville: Tanya Lynette Crain, Christopher Caleb Ellis*, Dylan Wade Fine*
Webster Parish
Cotton Valley: Patricia Greer
Dubberly: Julie A. Ortega*
Minden: Annette King*, William Tate Towns