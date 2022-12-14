Tech

Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its 2022 Fall Quarter President’s and Dean’s honor lists.

Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).

Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.

Honor students are listed in the attachment by their hometowns, with all Louisiana students listed first by parish.

South Arkansas

Arkansas

Camden: Madelyn N. Albritton

Crossett: Bryce R. Moon*

El Dorado: Mir W. Ali, Tanecia Sharda Boone*, Nichole Lynn Davis*, Nakhaia Ashanti-simon Greenwood Christopher Ryland Jackson, Alison Clare Looney*, Spencer Max McNabb*, Kaleigh G. Nale, Macy Brooke Pratt, Rylee Paige Scriber*, Alyssa Renea Shipp*

Emerson: Chloe Reann Burleson*, Preston W. Flow

Hamburg: Jaisley Nicole Holland

Hensley: Stacey Diane Garner

Junction City: Landon Douglas Baker, Tori Grace McLelland

Lake Village: Josalyn Renee Allbritton*, Joel Alexander Perry

Magnolia: Katie Lee Davis*, Sutton Cate Pettit Nelson, Carter Andrew Ray*, Keith A. Watson, Samantha Kate Wilson*

McGehee: Skyler Anne McAffry

Monticello: Caroline J. King

Smackover: Lucas Hinson Burns, Robert T. Dixon*

Stamps: Taylor C. Dickson*

Texarkana: Matthew Aaron Dickerson, Macy L. McLean*, Madilyn Powell

Claiborne Parish

Haynesville: Ethan Laine Coker*, Leonard Bentiez Fields

Homer: Peyton Alexander Benefield, Aubrie A. Dickson*, Keegan Chase Fennell, Teagan Paige Lowrey, Hanna Kathryn Morgan*, Amanda Gray Sanders*, Bishop Wayne Taylor, Landon Kade Verdin*, Analese D. Wagg*

Union Parish

Bernice: Hadassah Rose Brandon, Colton Douglas Cooper*, Andrew Dylan Dampier*, Heather G. Kennedy*, Holden W. Wells*

Downsville: Allie M. Chapman*, Jacob Randal Coleman, Blaine Thomas Holloway, Kaleb Jace Oliver, Austin Trent Riser*

Farmerville: Nicholas C. Dupree, Christopher Caleb Ellis*, Luis Felipe Flores, Lydia Loraine George*, Dalaysia Niru Gray, Vincent Earl Grisby, John D. Johnson*, Nicolas Asher Long, Anna Grace Ludwig, Novi Orion Sandlin, Brianna Elizabeth Thomas, Amelia Rose Venters*, Dylan Troy Ward

Junction City: William James Krisanits

Lillie: John E. Hill

Marion: William Avery Pilgreen, Kate S. Preaus*, Katelyn Hope Smith

Spearsville: Mykenzie Paige Jackson, Zoie Samantha Wortham*

Webster Parish

Doyline: Jack Andrew Edwards, Hayden A. Engel, Kyle G. Spears

Dubberly: Logan Matthew Bailey, Mary Alexis Fish*, Whitman B. McGee, Julie A. Ortega*

Heflin: Lloyd Jacob Chumley, Kailey M. Sparks, Harlie Alexis Walker*

Minden: Jazmin Marie Abreu*, Lauren E. Adams*, James Carter Barnett, Allison M. Brittian, Lauren Cheatham*, Molly Fowler*, Madeline Hope Frye, Jacob O. Guthrie, Daniel R. Hamm*, Vivian Reese Hanson, Connor Jacob Heard*, Solomon Heidelberg*, Ethan Jeffus, Mary Evelyn King, Brandon Alexander Klimkiewicz, Abigail Suzanne Lechner*, Haynes Sumner Mandino, Alyssa Clair Martin, Zachary Allen McIntyre*, Jackson McKinney*, Collin Murphy, David Phillip Nida*, Mallory C. Pesnell*, Emma Claire Pitman*, Madison Grace Pye*, Lily Grace Spillers, Lauren Still, Elijah Andrew Taylor

Sarepta: Aaron Louis Fuller, Grant Jeffrey Harper, Kody Grant Herrick, Meagan Sydney Maxwell*

Sibley: William Ryan Kendrick, Maya Faith Merritt*, Jinny P. Schober*

Springhill: Lyndie P. Green, Anna Eliot Orr, Cloey S. Rhea, William P. Smith*

