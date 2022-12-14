Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its 2022 Fall Quarter President’s and Dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Honor students are listed in the attachment by their hometowns, with all Louisiana students listed first by parish.
South Arkansas
Arkansas
Camden: Madelyn N. Albritton
Crossett: Bryce R. Moon*
El Dorado: Mir W. Ali, Tanecia Sharda Boone*, Nichole Lynn Davis*, Nakhaia Ashanti-simon Greenwood Christopher Ryland Jackson, Alison Clare Looney*, Spencer Max McNabb*, Kaleigh G. Nale, Macy Brooke Pratt, Rylee Paige Scriber*, Alyssa Renea Shipp*
Emerson: Chloe Reann Burleson*, Preston W. Flow
Hamburg: Jaisley Nicole Holland
Hensley: Stacey Diane Garner
Junction City: Landon Douglas Baker, Tori Grace McLelland
Lake Village: Josalyn Renee Allbritton*, Joel Alexander Perry
Magnolia: Katie Lee Davis*, Sutton Cate Pettit Nelson, Carter Andrew Ray*, Keith A. Watson, Samantha Kate Wilson*
McGehee: Skyler Anne McAffry
Monticello: Caroline J. King
Smackover: Lucas Hinson Burns, Robert T. Dixon*
Stamps: Taylor C. Dickson*
Texarkana: Matthew Aaron Dickerson, Macy L. McLean*, Madilyn Powell
Claiborne Parish
Haynesville: Ethan Laine Coker*, Leonard Bentiez Fields
Homer: Peyton Alexander Benefield, Aubrie A. Dickson*, Keegan Chase Fennell, Teagan Paige Lowrey, Hanna Kathryn Morgan*, Amanda Gray Sanders*, Bishop Wayne Taylor, Landon Kade Verdin*, Analese D. Wagg*
Union Parish
Bernice: Hadassah Rose Brandon, Colton Douglas Cooper*, Andrew Dylan Dampier*, Heather G. Kennedy*, Holden W. Wells*
Downsville: Allie M. Chapman*, Jacob Randal Coleman, Blaine Thomas Holloway, Kaleb Jace Oliver, Austin Trent Riser*
Farmerville: Nicholas C. Dupree, Christopher Caleb Ellis*, Luis Felipe Flores, Lydia Loraine George*, Dalaysia Niru Gray, Vincent Earl Grisby, John D. Johnson*, Nicolas Asher Long, Anna Grace Ludwig, Novi Orion Sandlin, Brianna Elizabeth Thomas, Amelia Rose Venters*, Dylan Troy Ward
Junction City: William James Krisanits
Lillie: John E. Hill
Marion: William Avery Pilgreen, Kate S. Preaus*, Katelyn Hope Smith
Spearsville: Mykenzie Paige Jackson, Zoie Samantha Wortham*
Webster Parish
Doyline: Jack Andrew Edwards, Hayden A. Engel, Kyle G. Spears
Dubberly: Logan Matthew Bailey, Mary Alexis Fish*, Whitman B. McGee, Julie A. Ortega*
Heflin: Lloyd Jacob Chumley, Kailey M. Sparks, Harlie Alexis Walker*
Minden: Jazmin Marie Abreu*, Lauren E. Adams*, James Carter Barnett, Allison M. Brittian, Lauren Cheatham*, Molly Fowler*, Madeline Hope Frye, Jacob O. Guthrie, Daniel R. Hamm*, Vivian Reese Hanson, Connor Jacob Heard*, Solomon Heidelberg*, Ethan Jeffus, Mary Evelyn King, Brandon Alexander Klimkiewicz, Abigail Suzanne Lechner*, Haynes Sumner Mandino, Alyssa Clair Martin, Zachary Allen McIntyre*, Jackson McKinney*, Collin Murphy, David Phillip Nida*, Mallory C. Pesnell*, Emma Claire Pitman*, Madison Grace Pye*, Lily Grace Spillers, Lauren Still, Elijah Andrew Taylor
Sarepta: Aaron Louis Fuller, Grant Jeffrey Harper, Kody Grant Herrick, Meagan Sydney Maxwell*
Sibley: William Ryan Kendrick, Maya Faith Merritt*, Jinny P. Schober*
Springhill: Lyndie P. Green, Anna Eliot Orr, Cloey S. Rhea, William P. Smith*