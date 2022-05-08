The University of Arkansas (UAM) will hold its spring commencement
exercises on Friday, May 13, in the Steelman Field House. Commencement will be split into two ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for the 10 a.m. ceremony and 1 p.m. for the 2 p.m. ceremony.
The 10 a.m. ceremony will include the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources (undergraduate and graduate), the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences, the School of Nursing, the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Division of General Studies.
The 2 p.m. ceremony will include the School of Arts and Humanities (undergraduate and graduate), the School of Business, the School of Computer Information Systems and the School of Education (undergraduate and graduate).
Scheduled speakers include Dr. Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM, C.C. "Cliff" Gibson, III, chair of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, and Donald R. Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System.
Special recognitions during the ceremonies will include the presentation of the Hornaday Outstanding Faculty Award and the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
The university will present academic credentials ranging from master's degrees to associate degrees during the ceremonies.
Commencement will be livestreamed on YouTube. The link will be accessible from the university’s homepage.