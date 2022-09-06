Enrollment figures for Henderson State University show increases in first-time freshman and graduate student enrollment despite a decrease in returning undergraduate students.
Enrollment for Fall 2022 is 2,536 students compared to 2,914 students in Fall 2021.
The drop of more than 400 students from last year is believed to be a result of the university cutting about a third of its degree programs as a cost-saving measure.
First-time freshman numbers of 437 in Fall 2022 compare to 416 in Fall 2021. Graduate student enrollment increased to 708 in Fall 2022 compared to 689 in Fall 2021.
“We are encouraged by enrollment growth for first-time freshmen and graduate students,” Dr. Chuck Ambrose, chancellor, said. “Our immediate priority is to align students with tools needed to persist to degree completion. We are committed to opening the door of access and opportunity for students, connecting them to high demand careers, and preparing them to be Reddie for What’s Next.”
Graduate school enrollment was boosted by four academies/institutes that allow teachers to complete licensing endorsements in English to speakers of other languages, special education, online teaching, and early childhood education. All courses can be applied toward a master’s degree in teacher leadership. Approximately 215 students are enrolled in graduate-level education classes for Fall 2022.
“We are grateful for grant funding from the Arkansas Department of Education Division of Elementary and Secondary Education for these licensing opportunities in high demand areas for teachers,” Dr. Celya Taylor, Dean of Faculty, said.
The Master of Business Administration (MBA) program grew to 130 students in Fall 2022 compared to 76 students in Fall 2021. This growth is attributed to specializations that include accounting, aviation management, data science, engineering management, and management.
“We offer some unique specializations at Henderson that differentiate our MBA from others,” Dr. Nathan Campbell, Director of Business, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, said. “Students have responded favorably to these options, the online format, and an affordable degree cost of $11,550.”