Former Southern Arkansas University student Emma Wooldridge is the 2023 recipient of the Joey Baker University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Pharmacy Endowed Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to a UAMS College of Pharmacy student that has completed undergraduate work at Southern Arkansas University. Wooldridge, a Magnolia native, studied biology at SAU before being accepted at UAMS.
Wooldridge was selected for this scholarship because of her outstanding academic work at the UAMS College of Pharmacy.
Baker has also endowed a scholarship for graduates of Emerson High School to attend Southern Arkansas University.