Lyon College of Batesville has appointed Dr. Eleanor M. Green, professor emerita and dean emerita of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine, Lyon College President Dr. Melissa P. Taverner announced.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Eleanor Green, DVM, DACVIM, DABVP, as the founding dean of the Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine in Little Rock. Dr. Green is an innovative thinker with an impressive array of experiences in veterinary education, scholarship, and policy. Her professional connections to a wide variety of fields in the veterinary industry will be critically important as we construct an integrated experience-based curriculum to deliver the foundational training andpreparation needed by practitioners in the 21st century,” said Taverner.
Currently, Green is senior adviser/consultant for Animal Policy Group and vice president of Iron Horse Consulting & Iron Horse Farm, LLC. She is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Large Animal Internal Medicine, and a Diplomate of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (ABVP), Certified in Equine Practice. Currently, she serves on the advisory board of Mars Veterinary Health and on the boards of directors of VetGuardian, Brief Media, PetDesk, Veterinary Innovation Council, and Lead Changes. She is also a member of the board of directors for the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum.
She will begin her official duties on July 1 and will lead Lyon College’s request for accreditation by the American Veterinary Medical Association's Council on Education.
Green received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University. She has since held numerous academic positions, including founding faculty member of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State University; equine clinician educator and scientist at Middlebush Equine Center at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine; head of the Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences and hospital director of the Large Animal Hospital at the University of Tennessee; chair of the Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences and the chief of staff of the Large Animal Hospital at the University of Florida; and Carl B. King Dean of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University.
“After devoting most of my career to veterinary education and academic administration, I am humbled and excited to be named founding dean for the Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine in Little Rock, Arkansas. The opportunity to shape a novel program from scratch is irresistible,” said Green.
“One notable appeal is that Lyon College is a private institution with the flexibility and nimbleness to adapt successfully in times of exponential change to optimize learning and ongoing relevance. President Melissa Taverner and her team are committed to a conspicuously innovative and forward-thinking program, underpinned by a mindset of, ‘Let’s do it!’ Their collaborative spirit is palpable in an environment rich with potential unique partnerships. The existing student-centric culture will underpin veterinary education, as the needs and aspirations of its students, faculty, staff, and graduates, both individually and collectively, are championed,” said Green. “Lyon College is entering veterinary education at a time of profound need, challenge, and opportunity. It is an exciting time to contribute to the advancement of veterinary education and healthcare in a world that benefits so much from its animals and the people who care for them.”
The Lyon College Faculty Assembly and Board of Trustees approved proposals to develop dental and veterinary schools in Little Rock in March 2022 with its partner OneHealth Education Group. In late November, the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council approved the college’s requests to offer the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Doctor of Medical Dentistry professional degrees. The college is pursuing accreditation with both the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Council on Education and the American Dental Association’s Commission on Dental Accreditation. Pending the accreditors’ approvals, inaugural classes could start as early as 2025.