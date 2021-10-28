Deloitte has announced the creation of a $250,000 scholarship program to help fund the cost of tuition for students from Grambling State University who are seeking a Master of Accountancy (MAcc) degree from Louisiana Tech University’s College of Business.
Deloitte, also known as Deloitte Touche, is a global accounting and professional services organization with more than 334,000 employees. The announcement showcases Deloitte's commitment to increasing diversity within the accounting profession.
As previously announced last fall, Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University — a long-standing HBCU located five miles from Louisiana Tech’s campus — signed a memorandum of understanding that provides an accelerated pathway for Grambling students to achieve a degree that is not provided at their undergraduate institution. This agreement allows Louisiana Tech and Grambling to provide their shared students with the education, resources and support they need to sit for the CPA exam and launch successful careers.
Because financial aid packages will not transfer from institutions in Louisiana, senior accounting majors at Grambling State are required to self-fund their coursework at Louisiana Tech. Prior to Deloitte’s scholarship program investment, scholarships and graduate assistantships were primarily funded by Louisiana Tech alumni in order to lift the financial burden for these students.
“The scholarships from Deloitte will be a game changer on multiple levels and we are thrilled to team with Louisiana Tech and Grambling State through this program,” said Stephen Metoyer, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Deloitte Tax LLP and graduate of Louisiana Tech University. “By eliminating the financial barrier many students face when seeking access to higher education, not only do we anticipate helping to diversify and grow the regional accounting workforce, it is our earnest hope that many graduates of this program will go on to become tomorrow’s leaders of the accounting profession, fueling the long-term change we are seeking. This investment complements other bold initiatives we are undertaking, including our Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable (MADE) and Deloitte Tax Scholars programs.”
The investment from Deloitte’s scholarship program will be used to fund graduate assistantships, undergraduate tuition at Louisiana Tech University (up to nine credit hours to support concurrent MAcc studies), and graduate tuition at Louisiana Tech University (up to 30 credit hours to support MAcc completion).