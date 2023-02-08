Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and a possible thunderstorm early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.