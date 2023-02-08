Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
The Chancellor’s List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
South Arkansas students named to the lists:
Columbia County
Magnolia: Kaitlyn Disedare, CL
Nevada County
Prescott: Kimberly Formby, CL. Axaria Marshall, CL. Kiesha Johnson, DL.
Ouachita County
Bearden: Bradley Gilmore, CL
Camden: Alexis Bryant, CL. Gabrielle Fife, CL. Kyla Frazier, CL. Lakresha Holley, CL. Kristina Adams, DL
Union County
El Dorado: Michelle Blake, CL. Sara Middleton, CL. Alexia Thomas, CL. Kyla Griffin, DL. Kalese Moseby, DL. Claudia Sharp, DL. Hailey Talley, DL.