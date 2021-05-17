CYBER.ORG has announced the kickoff of a new pilot program created to recruit a diverse body of K-12 students to pursue undergraduate cybersecurity degrees and bolster the U.S. cybersecurity workforce.
Through a $250,000 grant provided by the National Security Agency (NSA), CYBER.ORG will develop a K-12 feeder program for Grambling State University -- the first university in Louisiana to create a cybersecurity undergraduate degree. The goal is to replicate this model between school districts and historically black colleges and universities across the country.
The project aims to address the lack of diversity in the cybersecurity workforce, which is due uneven and unequal access to K-12 cybersecurity education. A recent EducationWeek study revealed students in small and high-poverty school districts are significantly less likely to be exposed to cybersecurity education, resulting in lower-income and minority students having significantly less entrance to this critical field of study.
CYBER.ORG will integrate its state approved curricula into both Huntington High School and Southwood High School of Shreveport’s course offerings to raise students’ foundational and technical skills in cybersecurity and increase interest in GSU’s freshmen enrollment, specifically in cybersecurity.
CYBER.ORG has also hired veteran educator Willie Henderson as a Cyber Education Specialist to support teachers across the district with CYBER.ORG professional development.
“There is an urgent need to solve the cybersecurity workforce gap, but a problem of this scale requires an innovative approach to recruiting and training future cybersecurity professionals of diverse backgrounds,” said Kevin Nolten, director of Academic Outreach at CYBER.ORG. “This program harnesses the power of both the high school and university community to provide students with the support they need to succeed in cybersecurity careers. We’re proud to kickoff of this effort and look forward to partnering with other HBCUs around the country to grow the cybersecurity talent pipeline in communities across the country.”
As the leading provider of K-12 cybersecurity education, CYBER.ORG implements programs that encourage students of all backgrounds to pursue cybersecurity in order to fill the global cybersecurity workforce shortage, which is projected to reach 1.8 million unfilled positions by 2022.