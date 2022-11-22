Students in Louisiana Tech University’s School of Accountancy are advancing to the Deloitte FanTAXtic National Competition. Pictured are Assistant Professor of Accounting Dr. Nina Collum, accounting majors Ashton Owens of Houston, Andrew Falcon of Mire, LA, Tanecia Boone of El Dorado, Madeline Townsend of Hattiesburg, MS, and Katelyn Victor of Winnfield, LA.