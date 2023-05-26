ARKADELPHIA -- Ouachita Baptist University honored more than 400 students during its 136th Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 13, on the front lawn of Cone-Bottoms Hall.
Graduates earned Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Music Education and Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, as well as Master of Science degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates for Dietetic Internship and the university’s first Master of Education degrees in curriculum & instruction and Master of Science degrees in nutrition.
Students recognized during the ceremony included those who completed their degree requirements in August 2022, December 2022 and May 2023. Collectively, they earned the highest number of degrees conferred by Ouachita in more than 40 years. Of 187 honor graduates, 30 achieved a 4.0 GPA.
Magnolia-area graduates:
Camden -- Lou Bryant graduated magna cum laude May 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and kinesiology & leisure studies/teaching; Piper Fain graduated cum laude May 2023 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology; Karrington Gordon graduated May 2023 with a post-baccalaureate certificate in dietetic internship; Luke Jeffus graduated May 2023 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology; Grace Tidwell graduated cum laude December 2022 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences; Kathryn Totty graduated summa cum laude May 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications & media/strategic communications and political science.
El Dorado -- Leslie McElroy graduated December 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration/marketing; Jonathan Sandy graduated December 2022 with a Bachelor of Music Education degree in instrumental education; Daisy Bright graduated May 2023 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design; Olivia Wylie graduated May 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
Magnolia -- Elise McWilliams graduated cum laude May 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in middle school education.