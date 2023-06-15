The Rev. Alvis Hamilton of Hope has been named as the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana’s Outstanding Alum of 2023.
Reverend Hamilton is a pillar of the community and evokes the spirit of UAHT. As a devoted husband to Denetrice, father of seven, and foster parent, he leads by example and is a model of what receiving the Outstanding Alum Award at UAHT stands for.
Hamilton was born and raised in Stamps, Arkansas. He began his career in law enforcement by serving as a patrol officer for the Stamps Police Department. From 1999 to 2005, he worked for Hope Police Department, where he served as a school resource officer.
Hamilton served in the United States Army for over 33 years, where he discovered his passion for Mortuary Affairs. He served in Mortuary Affairs for the US Army from 2007-2017. After his retirement in 2017, he embarked on his education to further his career in funeral services. He earned his Certificate of Proficiency in Funeral Services, Technical Certificate in Funeral Directing, and Associate of Applied Science in Funeral Service Education from the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.
While at UAHT, he was involved in programs like TRIO Student Support Services. He also enrolled his daughter into TRIO Upward Bound to reinforce the value of education and start her post-secondary journey.
Last year, he opened Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home in Stamps with another Army veteran. The funeral home is dedicated to “high-level compassionate service” at reasonable rates. He was asked by a UAHT student, Zoie Hollis, to attend a military funeral service for her class assignment. She stated that he was very kind and welcoming. He told her that he loves helping students in any way possible. She said he and his staff were very friendly and offered encouragement and support.
Reverend Hamilton is a leader, supports the education of students, and values the community. He has been a member of the Hope School Board for the last two years and currently serves as the vice president. In the community, he serves as a member of the American Legion and the local Masonic Chapter. He also serves as the Associate Pastor for St. James Baptist Church in Lewisville, Arkansas, where he takes on any duty that needs to be filled.
UAHT began honoring an outstanding alum in the year 2000. This individual is someone who renders exceptional service to the college, brings distinction to the college, and/or brings recognition to the college through outstanding service and significant contributions to their community, state and/or nation.