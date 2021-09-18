The extraordinary generosity of SAU’s alumni and friends led to this year’s seventh-annual Giving Day becoming one for the books.
Generous Mulerider supporters provided a total of $199,626 during the event held Thursday. A record-setting 219 gifts contributed to the day’s success, and donors included students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends.
“Once again, our alumni and friends have shown their love and support for SAU in an incredible way,” said Dr. Trey Berry, president of SAU. “Giving Day directly impacts student lives and the continued health of our university. We could not be more grateful to everyone who generously gave on this day.”
This year’s effort featured over $20,000 in matching funds provided through the generosity of board members and donors.
Giving Day was also part of the University Love and Loyalty Campaign, an effort that is in its final month, seeking to raise $22.275 million along with a goal of having 4,500 donors to the effort.
