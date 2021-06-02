Henderson

Henderson State University has announced the students listed on the Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the Spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the entire semester. To make the Honor Roll, a student must have received at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

Bearden

Dean’s list grad: Shelby A. Rebadomia

Camden

Dean’s list grad: Tess M. Langley, Chase L. McDonald, Faith A. Whiteside

Dean’s list undergrad: Untavise D. Ellis, Laurie E. Ledbetter

Honors list grad: Destiny R. Haygood, Derek P. Hendricks, Tyler Linton

Honors list undergrad: Marcina A. Carter, Ashauni T. Edwards

El Dorado

Dean’s list grad: Michaela R. Singleton

Dean’s list undergrad: Orlando P. Goodwin, Rachael L. Pepper

Honors list undergrad: John M. Brotherton, Victoria K. Owen, Skylar M. Primm

Hope

Dean’s list grad: Kara N. Burton, Mariela A. Garcia, Sandra G. McClenton, Angelic M. Otis

Dean’s list undergrad: Brooke L. Faulkner, Kirby B. Smith

Honors list grad: Jill F. Carlson

Honors list undergrad: Chelsea R. Collins, Caleb M. Moritz

Junction City

Dean’s list undergrad: Destiny M. Pyle

Honors list undergrad: Ethan J. Bryant, Natalie M. Hanry

Magnolia

Dean’s list grad: Jeffrey D. Powell, Devan R. Walker

Honors list undergrad: Shaquayla S. Rankin

Norphlet

Honors list undergrad: Jackson T. Evans, Matthew D. Johnson

Smackover

Honors list undergrad: Baylor J. Brumley

Strong

Honors list undergrad: Terra K. Burson

