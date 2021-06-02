Henderson State University has announced the students listed on the Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the entire semester. To make the Honor Roll, a student must have received at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Bearden
Dean’s list grad: Shelby A. Rebadomia
Camden
Dean’s list grad: Tess M. Langley, Chase L. McDonald, Faith A. Whiteside
Dean’s list undergrad: Untavise D. Ellis, Laurie E. Ledbetter
Honors list grad: Destiny R. Haygood, Derek P. Hendricks, Tyler Linton
Honors list undergrad: Marcina A. Carter, Ashauni T. Edwards
El Dorado
Dean’s list grad: Michaela R. Singleton
Dean’s list undergrad: Orlando P. Goodwin, Rachael L. Pepper
Honors list undergrad: John M. Brotherton, Victoria K. Owen, Skylar M. Primm
Hope
Dean’s list grad: Kara N. Burton, Mariela A. Garcia, Sandra G. McClenton, Angelic M. Otis
Dean’s list undergrad: Brooke L. Faulkner, Kirby B. Smith
Honors list grad: Jill F. Carlson
Honors list undergrad: Chelsea R. Collins, Caleb M. Moritz
Junction City
Dean’s list undergrad: Destiny M. Pyle
Honors list undergrad: Ethan J. Bryant, Natalie M. Hanry
Magnolia
Dean’s list grad: Jeffrey D. Powell, Devan R. Walker
Honors list undergrad: Shaquayla S. Rankin
Norphlet
Honors list undergrad: Jackson T. Evans, Matthew D. Johnson
Smackover
Honors list undergrad: Baylor J. Brumley
Strong
Honors list undergrad: Terra K. Burson