The RazorBug Diploma Tour across Arkansas arrives in Magnolia on Wednesday, delivering diplomas from the University of Arkansas to online students.
The RazorBug is a converted red Volkswagen beetle that sports a Razorback snout, tail and razor-edged spine. It has been used for recruitment and special events since 2005.
Dakotah Cooper will receive a diploma for a Master of Science in Operations Management from Megan Whobrey, adviser and academic services coordinator in the College of Engineering, at 5:30 p.m.
Cooper earned an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from Southern Arkansas University.
The RazorBug will be parked in downtown Magnolia from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for visitors to see and take pictures.
Austin Kersey will receive a diploma for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Hilary Bowling, clinical instructor of nursing, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Hudson Memorial Nursing Home, 700 N. College Ave. in El Dorado, where he works as assistant director of nursing. Kersey did his licensed practical nurse training at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. He also took classes at Henderson State
University in Arkadelphia and the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
The RazorBug will be parked in downtown El Dorado from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lori Ragan will receive a diploma for a Bachelor of Science in human resource and workforce development education from Mandel Samuels, teaching assistant professor of human resource and workforce development education, at 9 a.m. Friday, June 24 at Lanxess, 2226 Haynesville Highway in El Dorado, where Ragan works as a human resources administrator. She earned an associate’s degree from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.