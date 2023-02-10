Alexus Porchia of McNeil has graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the Fall 2022 semester.
Porchia graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.
UA Little Rock awarded about 600 degrees for the Fall 2022 semester.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 8:01 am
