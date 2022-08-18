The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, is accepting scholarship applications through October 15.
ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas or Bowie County, Texas, who are attending college or obtaining technical training. It assists both part-time and full-time single parent students pursuing post-secondary education, including associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and certificate programs. Last year, ASPSF awarded more than 1,400 scholarships totaling $1.4 million across the state.
“Thanks to the single parent scholarship, I’ve been able to pay for books, school materials, and tests needed. I also have not had to worry about money as bad as I used to,” said Sarah Porier, who attended Southern Arkansas University in Spring 2021 to study education.
ASPSF provides personal support to recipients, such as workshops. A total of 168 workshops were held in Arkansas last year.
Mentoring helps students be job-ready after they obtain their degree.
CLICK HERE for eligibility guidelines.
In addition to being a single parent in Arkansas, criteria include having a GED or high school diploma, a 2.0 GPA, and a household income typically not more than 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.