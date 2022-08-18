Scholarship

Sarah Porier attended Southern Arkansas University thanks in part to the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, is accepting scholarship applications through October 15.

CLICK HERE to apply.

ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas or Bowie County, Texas, who are attending college or obtaining technical training. It assists both part-time and full-time single parent students pursuing post-secondary education, including associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and certificate programs. Last year, ASPSF awarded more than 1,400 scholarships totaling $1.4 million across the state.

“Thanks to the single parent scholarship, I’ve been able to pay for books, school materials, and tests needed. I also have not had to worry about money as bad as I used to,” said Sarah Porier, who attended Southern Arkansas University in Spring 2021 to study education.

ASPSF provides personal support to recipients, such as workshops. A total of 168 workshops were held in Arkansas last year.

Mentoring helps students be job-ready after they obtain their degree.

CLICK HERE for eligibility guidelines.

In addition to being a single parent in Arkansas, criteria include having a GED or high school diploma, a 2.0 GPA, and a household income typically not more than 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you