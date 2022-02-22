Adam Dixon of Lewisville has been appointed to serve as a member of the Board of Visitors at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana (UAHT).
The appointment was approved by a resolution of the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas. Dixon’s appointment was made after the UAHT Board of Visitors initiated and endorsed the appointment with the President of the University of Arkansas System.
Dixon will be filling a Board of Visitors position that is currently vacant and will serve a five-year term. The UAHT Board of Visitors is comprised of 10 members appointed by the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas. The visitors each serve staggered five-year terms and have significant knowledge and experience regarding UAHT’s service region.
Dixon is a graduate of Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. He has held various positions in the banking and finance industry. He is currently employed as the chief operating officer of Townes Telecommunications and the First National Bank of Tom Bean in Lewisville.
Dixon is also the owner of Dixon & Skinner, LLC, a commercial and residential properties rental company.
He has been recognized for numerous awards over the years, including MVP Branch Manager, multiple Top Performer awards, and multiple sales and service awards.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the Board of Visitors not only to give back to our communities but also to advance and support the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and its students,” Dixon said.