The Phi Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated invites applications for its C. Darline Shepherd scholarship.
The scholarship was established to help high school seniors defray the cost of attending a college/university of the student’s choosing the following fall semester/quarter upon graduation.
Two $500 scholarships will be awarded.
Applicants must be an African-American male or female attending a public high school in Columbia County, or be a resident of Columbia County. They must have a minimum ACT score of 16 and/or a high school grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Applicants must provide the following:
-- Seven-semester transcript
-- A copy of ACT score(s)
-- Three letters of recommendation, two from a faculty/staff at the high school and one from a member of the community
-- Submit an essay with 250-300 words describing family/personal background, career aspirations, financial need, and how this scholarship would benefit you.
CLICK THE PDF for an application
All required information must be returned to the chapter by the June 30, 2023 deadline.
Applications must be sent to Paula Washington-Woods, Scholarship Chair, Phi Zeta Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, 7331 Hwy 98, Magnolia, AR 71753 or email to pwwaka1977@yahoo.com