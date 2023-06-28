Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Spring Commencement, held May 6 in First National Bank Arena. The list includes graduates from 46 states and 20 countries.
Chancellor Todd Shields presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.
South Arkansas graduates listed by county:
Columbia
Magnolia: Kaitlyn Mikayla Disedare, Bachelor of Science in Education, General Science
Nevada
Prescott: Axaria Nykese Marshall, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Rosston: Cheri K. King, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling
Ouachita
Bearden: Debra Ann Snelgrove, Master of Science in Education, Special Ed GTC
Camden: Jamie Michelle Brown, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Camden: Lakresha L. Holley, Bachelor of Arts, Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude
Camden: Alexandria Mischele Betts, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Camden: Khalia Santrice Calaham, Bachelor of Science, Accounting
Camden: India Nicole Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
Camden: Lea Naomi Jones, Bachelor of Science, Communication Disorders
Camden: Gabrielle Alyse Fife, Bachelor of Science in Education, English, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Program
Camden: Kyla Lanette Frazier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Camden: India Nicole Garcia, Certificate of Proficiency, Business Law and Compliance
Stephens: Kadesha Milner, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Union
El Dorado: Anna Norris, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction
El Dorado: Jeff D. Williams, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
El Dorado: Alexia Nykia Thomas, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route