Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its Winter Quarter President’s and Dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
SOUTH ARKANSAS
Arkansas
Arkadelphia: Taylor M. Dunkelgod, Gunner F. Johnson
Camden: Madelyn N. Albritton
Crossett: Bryce R. Moon*
El Dorado: Zachary A. Blackwell*, Tanecia Sharda Boone*, Hannah Elizabeth Brotherton, Nichole Lynn Davis*, Christopher Ryland Jackson*, Tommy Sokmean Khou*, Alison Clare Looney*, Nathanael Aaron Marino, Spencer Max McNabb*, Macy Brooke Pratt*, Rylee Paige Scriber, Alyssa Renea Shipp
Emerson: Chloe Reann Burleson*, Preston W. Flow
Junction City: Landon Douglas Baker*
Lake Village: Josalyn Renee Allbritton, Joel Alexander Perry*
Magnolia: Katie Lee Davis, Jessica Mae Gunnels, Sutton Cate Pettit Nelson*, Keith A. Watson*, Samantha Kate Wilson*
McGehee: Skyler Anne McAffry
Monticello: Caroline J. King, Anazya Arianna Lattimore*
Portland: Julia C. Everett
Smackover: Lucas Hinson Burns*, Robert T. Dixon*, Caleb D. Watson
Waldo: Cade R. Key
NORTH LOUISIANA
Claiborne Parish
Athens: Benjamin C. Corley*
Haynesville: Ethan Laine Coker*
Homer: Peyton Alexander Benefield*, Aubrie A. Dickson*, Hanna Kathryn Morgan, Amanda Gray Sanders*, Bishop Wayne Taylor, Landon Kade Verdin, Analese D. Wagg*
Union Parish
Bernice: Hadassah Rose Brandon*, Heather G. Kennedy, Holden W. Wells*
Downsville: Luke Weston Bell*, Johnathan Caleb Bridges, Blaine Thomas Holloway*, Austin Trent Riser*, Autumn Alyssa Thomas, John Ross Wilhite
Farmerville: Avery A. Cobb*, Abigail Leigh Davis, Luis Felipe Flores, Lydia Loraine George, John-barron Johnson*, Devin Bradley Jung, Nicolas Asher Long*, Georgia Claire Nichols, Julianne R. Post*, Novi Orion Sandlin*, Amelia Rose Venters*
Marion: Aubrey Rebecca Maxey*, Kate S. Preaus*, Katelyn Hope Smith*, Logan Christian Smith
Spearsville: Ansley Rayne Jackson, Zoie Samantha Wortham*
Webster Parish
Doyline: Jack Andrew Edwards*, Hayden A. Engel, Kyle G. Spears
Dubberly: Logan Matthew Bailey, Mary Alexis Fish*, Whitman B. McGee*, Julie A. Ortega*
Heflin: Lloyd Jacob Chumley*, Charles Jacob Gray
Minden: Jazmin Marie Abreu*, Lauren E. Adams*, James Carter Barnett, Lauren Cheatham, Emma Earnhardt, Carson Jack Fields, Molly Fowler*, Walker Hagen Gray, Daniel R. Hamm*, Jacob Lee Hanson, Connor Jacob Heard*, Ethan Jeffus, Mary Evelyn King*, Maddox Peyton Lee*, Alyssa Clair Martin, Zachary Allen McIntyre*, Jackson McKinney*, Nicholas Lindsay Mourad, Collin Murphy, David Phillip Nida*, Emma Claire Pitman*, Madison Grace Pye*, Haley Amber Raburn, Emily N. Ramie*, Rebecca Lynn White
Sarepta: Grant Jeffrey Harper*, Kody Grant Herrick*, Brianna J. Lewis, Meagan Sydney Maxwell*
Sibley: William Ryan Kendrick, Maya Faith Merritt, Jinny P. Schober*, Jaykob Stewart*
Springhill: Lyndie P. Green, William P. Smith*