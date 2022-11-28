Grambling State University has signed a student exchange agreement with Management College of National Defense University, a military academy located in Bade District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan, Republic of China, to establish an ROTC Student Exchange Program.
The agreement is to have each institution send one or two students to either institution annually for one to two semesters of study each year.
MCNDU is a management college with programs in business, law and logistics. The primary targets for GSU are freshman and sophomore ROTC students although the program will be open to all students.
The agreement was signed during a video conference that included GSU President Rick Gallot and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Connie Walton with officials from MCNDU, conversing with the assistance of an interpreter.
“GSU is well-known for its excellent reputation in ROTC training,” MCNDU Commandant Chen-Yu Lin said via the interpreter. “We also know GSU consists of the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education, College of Business and College of Professional Studies. We share the same goals and hope to build a close relationship with MCNDU.”
Gallot expressed his appreciation for the partnership to the MCNDU officials looking on and listening via the online connection.
“The opportunity for students from Grambling State University to study in Taiwan as well as students in Taiwan to study here in Louisiana is an amazing opportunity,” Gallot said. “We look forward to a very prosperous partnership, and I look forward to coming and visiting personally at some point in the very near future and would welcome the opportunity for them to visit us here.”
After the signing ceremony was completed, Gallot admitted that this agreement between schools was unlike the many others he has previously signed.
“We’ve signed many of these agreements, but never quite like this,” Gallot said. “We even signed some virtual ones during the pandemic, but this one is certainly on a whole new scale.”
GSU’s agreement with MCNDU calls for no exchange of money between institutions. These are some of the details of the agreement.
-- The exchange student will not be charged tuition, room, board and any other fees required by the institution for a period of one to two academic semesters.
-- Both institutions will provide an adequate meal plan and a dormitory room for the semester. The roommate of the visiting cadet will be the same year and subject classmate from the host institution.
-- Cadets must have the permission of their military service branch as well as their parent or guardian prior to an application for participation in the academic exchange.
-- Cadets in both institutions will be expected to take no more than 18 credits in their host institution and these credits will be recognized.
-- Cadets in both institutions will be responsible for any costs of travel, accommodations, and meals while traveling to and from their host institution. Cadets arriving and departing by airline will be transported to and from the nearest airport and the host institution.
-- At the conclusion of the semester, an official academic transcript will be sent to the exchange institution.