Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) is accepting applications for service academy nominations.
In order to be considered for a nomination, materials must be submitted by Monday, November 1, 2022.
"Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.
Members of Congress are authorized to nominate candidates for appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Navy Academy.
CLICK HERE for an application, along with information on eligibility and other requirements.