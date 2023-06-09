Arkansas State

JONESBORO – Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for the spring 2023 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.

The Chancellor’s List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.

South Arkansas students are listed by county and city. Chancellor's List students are listed first within each city.

Columbia

Magnolia: Kaitlyn Disedare, CL

Magnolia: Calie Gray, DL

Nevada

Prescott: Kiesha Johnson, CL

Prescott: Axaria Marshall, CL

Prescott: Taylor Johnson, DL

Ouachita

Bearden: Bradley Gilmore, DL

Camden: Gabrielle Fife, CL

Camden: Kristina Adams, DL

Camden: Jaicee Cano, DL

Camden: Kyla Frazier, DL

Camden: Lakresha Holley, DL

Union

El Dorado: Sara Middleton, CL

El Dorado: Alexia Thomas, CL

El Dorado: Kyla Griffin, DL

El Dorado: Kalese Moseby, DL

El Dorado: Lacey Newsom, DL

