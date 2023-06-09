JONESBORO – Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for the spring 2023 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
The Chancellor’s List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
South Arkansas students are listed by county and city. Chancellor's List students are listed first within each city.
Columbia
Magnolia: Kaitlyn Disedare, CL
Magnolia: Calie Gray, DL
Nevada
Prescott: Kiesha Johnson, CL
Prescott: Axaria Marshall, CL
Prescott: Taylor Johnson, DL
Ouachita
Bearden: Bradley Gilmore, DL
Camden: Gabrielle Fife, CL
Camden: Kristina Adams, DL
Camden: Jaicee Cano, DL
Camden: Kyla Frazier, DL
Camden: Lakresha Holley, DL
Union
El Dorado: Sara Middleton, CL
El Dorado: Alexia Thomas, CL
El Dorado: Kyla Griffin, DL
El Dorado: Kalese Moseby, DL
El Dorado: Lacey Newsom, DL