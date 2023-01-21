Four districts in the Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative service area will receive Career and Technical Education Grants for the 2023-2024 School Year from Arkansas Division of Career & Technical Education.
Hope, Spring Hill, Fouke and Lafayette County high schools will each receive funding for Career Tech Education New Program Start-Ups that will be used for new Work-Based Learning Programs, Computer Science: Robotics, and Nutrition Science and Dietetics Programs.
Shannon Puckett, the CTE coordinator for Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative said, “Start-up grants are essential in helping our schools set up strong CTE Programs to offer increased opportunities to students in order to invest in our future workforce.” Together, the four grants total over $166,000.