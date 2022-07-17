Jana Hardage, gifts processor in the Office of Development at Ouachita Baptist University, has been named the university’s 2021-22 Support Staff Member of the Year.
Hardage was recognized in March by the university’s staff development committee and Dr. Ben R. Sells, Ouachita’s president. She was selected from a group of nominees who demonstrated outstanding performance in their work responsibilities; in relating positively to students, coworkers and members of the public; and in supporting the mission of the university.
“The staff development committee received several excellent nominations,” said Jason Tolbert, vice president for finance at Ouachita and committee chair. “Jana’s nomination highlighted how she has excelled in all of these areas.”
“It is a great honor to be named from among such a deserving group of staff members,” Hardage said, “and it’s very encouraging to feel so valued by our peers and those we support.”
Hardage is a 2021 cum laude graduate of Ouachita, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies through Ouachita Online. She joined the Office of Development as an administrative assistant in 2014 and became gifts processor in 2016.